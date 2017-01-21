CBS’s pilot orders continue: The Eye has given an order to comedy pilot “Me, Myself and I” from Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

The single-cam comedy examining one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life – as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042. Dan Kopelman is writing and will executive produce alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

The project reunites Kaplan and Kopelman, who had developed a single-cam pilot at the network last year about two 40-something parents who were wild and reckless teenagers and were facing their worst nightmare — raising three teenagers of their own.

CBS currently has only one single-cam comedy on its air, “Life in Pieces” from 20th Century Fox TV and Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Kaplan also executive produces on ABC’s “American Housewife” and HBO’s “Divorce,” and he and Honor are also attached to Epix comedy project “Picture Paris,” starring Meg Ryan.

Other pilots currently in contention at CBS include hourlong drama “Mission Control,” about the next generation of NASA scientists and astronauts; and multi-cam “9J, 9K and 9L” from Mark Feuerstein and Dana Klein, for which Kaplan and Honor are also exec producers.