CBS Names Noriko Kelley Head of Scheduling

CBS has tapped Noriko Kelley as its new head of scheduling.

As executive VP, program planning and scheduling, CBS Entertainment, Kelley will report to Kelly Kahl, who last month was promoted to president of the entertainment division following a long tenure as scheduling chief. In addition to heading scheduling, Kelley will oversee the programming divisions’ coordination with sales, marketing, affiliate relations, news, sports, research, and the CBS Television Station Group.

“I’m excited to promote Noriko to this critical position. I obviously value scheduling and understand its importance to CBS’ overall success,” said Kahl. “She has an outstanding skill set for this job – she’s extremely intelligent, resourceful and insightful. Noriko is also one of the hardest-working execs I’ve had the pleasure of working with and will transition seamlessly and excel in this new role.”

Kelley began her career at CBS as an intern in the research department in 2001. She moved to scheduling as a coordinator in 2003, and after several promotions was named senior VP, program planning and scheduling in 2012. She serves on the boards of the USC Annenberg School of Communication Alumni Advisory and the USC Society of Trojan Women, and is also a member of Advancing Women Executives.

With the promotion of Kelley, Kahl continues to fill out a new executive leadership team at CBS Entertainment, which includes senior executive VP of programming Thom Sherman and executive VP of current programs Amy Reisenbach.