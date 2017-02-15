CBS Corp. said profit in the fourth quarter fell noticeably owing to a $211 million pension charge.

The New York owner of the CBS broadcast-TV network said net income from continuing operations fell to $271 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $507 million, or $1.07 per share, in the year-earlier period. CBS said it offered eligible former employees the option to receive the current value of their pension benefits as a lump sum during the fourth quarter. The year-earlier period had a gain from the sale of an internet business in China.

The company has not included results from its radio unit, which is being split off, in its continuing operations results. The company reported a loss of $113 million including that unit.

Adjusted earnings came to $1.11 per share, surpassing expectations by a penny.

Revenue in the period fell slightly, by 1.94%, due to the company’s most recent deal with the National Football League that left the CBS network with three fewer Thursday-night football games to broadcast.

CBS said revenue from its entertainment operations fell 3% to $2.39 billion, citing fewer Thursday-night football games as well as lower ratings from NFL broadcasts in the fourth quarter. Operating income from the same operations rose 7% to$371 million, owing to growth in station affiliation fees. The company also said it notched subscription growth at CBS All Access, its on-demand broadband service.