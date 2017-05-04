CBS 1Q Profit Falls On Radio Sale Adjustment, Super Bowl Comparison

CBS Corp. said special items related to the sale of its CBS Radio unit weighed on first-quarter results, which also suffered in comparison to the year-earlier period when its flagship network aired Super Bowl 50 and benefited from the outsize ad revenue that accompanies the NFL championship.

The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network and Showtime said it reported a net loss of $252 million in its first quarter,which included a non-cash charge of $715 million to account for the drop in the share price of Entercom Communications Corp. in the weeks since CBS set a deal to sell its radio operations to that company. That agreement is expected to close in the third quarter. Excluding that and other items, CBS would have posted a profit.

The company said first-quarter revenue fell to $3.34 billion in the first quarter, compared with nearly $3.59 billion in the year-earlier period. CBS broadcast Super Bowl 50 and an additional NFL game in the first quarter of 2016. Advertising revenue at its entertainment operations fell 23%, fueled by the loss of Super Bowl revenue.

More to come