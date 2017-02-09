CBS has given a pilot order to “Wisdom of the Crowd,” a drama from writer and executive producer Ted Humphrey.

Based on the Israeli television series of the same name, “Wisdom of the Crowd” is described as telling the story of a tech innovator who, inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, creates a cutting edge crowdsourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime solving in San Francisco.

Humphrey is a veteran of CBS drama “The Good Wife” whose other television credits include “The Unit,” “Shark,” “The Nine,” and “Dr. Vegas.”

Also serving as executive producers are Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Media Group, Dror Mishani, and Shira Hadad.

CBS Television Studios is producing in association with Universal Television.