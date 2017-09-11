CBS Developing Medical Miracle Drama Series With Dr. Oz

CBS is developing a series that explores the intersection of faith and medicine with Dr. Mehmet Oz attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned.

The currently untitled project would follow two surgeons, one who is grounded in hard data, and the other who pursues a dual mission of faith and science. It is based on the nonfiction best-selling book “Miracles We Have Seen: America’s Leading Physicians Share Stories They Can’t Forget” by Dr. Harley A. Rotbart.

Oz will serve as an executive producer on the project along with his wife Lisa. Grant Thompson will write and executive produce. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will also executive produce under Harold’s Safehouse Pictures banner. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Sony Pictures Television and Safehouse.

Oz and Harold are repped by CAA. Thompson is repped by Paradigm.

Dr. Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality known for hosting the syndicated daytime talker “The Dr. Oz Show,” which is also produced by Sony Pictures Television. He is a well-known proponent of alternative medical treatments, frequently promoting them on his show and in other appearances. Harold most recently produced and wrote the screenplay for Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” starring Charlie Hunnam and previously served as an executive producer on the film “Edge of Tomorrow” with Tom Cruise. On the television side, he executive produced the Underground Railroad drama series “Underground.”

