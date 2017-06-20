CBS to Air Remaining Episodes of Canceled Drama ‘Doubt’ Starting in July

CBS will air the 11 remaining episodes of the canceled drama series “Doubt” on Saturday night beginning in July.

Series executive producer and co-creator Tony Phelan shared the news on Twitter, writing, “CBS just announced that the remaining episodes of DOUBT will air at 8pm starting 7/1. Set your DVR’s NOW!”

“Doubt” was originally ordered for 13 episodes, but was pulled from the CBS schedule after only two episodes aired. The series premiered Feb. 15 to a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — slightly below the previous 10 p.m. Wednesday timeslot occupant, “Code Black.” A week later, the CBS Television Studios-produced series fell to a 0.6 and 4 million viewers. More than other broadcasters, CBS focuses on total viewers rather than the demo. But in viewers, the second episode of “Doubt” shed 45% of the total viewership of its lead-in, “Criminal Minds.”

Executive producers for “Doubt” were Phelan, Joan Rater, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and Adam Bernstein. The series stars Heigl as an attorney who falls for her client, who has been accused of murdering his girlfriend. The series also starred Dulé Hill, Elliott Gould, Laverne Cox, Steven Pasquale, Dreama Walker, and Kobi Libii.