CBS to Air Remaining Episodes of Canceled Drama ‘Doubt’ Starting in July

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Doubt
Courtesy of CBS

CBS will air the 11 remaining episodes of the canceled drama series “Doubt” on Saturday night beginning in July.

Series executive producer and co-creator Tony Phelan shared the news on Twitter, writing, “CBS just announced that the remaining episodes of DOUBT will air at 8pm starting 7/1. Set your DVR’s NOW!”

“Doubt” was originally ordered for 13 episodes, but was pulled from the CBS schedule after only two episodes aired. The series premiered Feb. 15 to a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — slightly below the previous 10 p.m. Wednesday timeslot occupant, “Code Black.” A week later, the CBS Television Studios-produced series fell to a 0.6 and 4 million viewers. More than other broadcasters, CBS focuses on total viewers rather than the demo. But in viewers, the second episode of “Doubt” shed 45% of the total viewership of its lead-in, “Criminal Minds.”

Executive producers for “Doubt” were Phelan, Joan Rater, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and Adam Bernstein. The series stars Heigl as an attorney who falls for her client, who has been accused of murdering his girlfriend. The series also starred  Dulé Hill, Elliott Gould, Laverne Cox, Steven Pasquale, Dreama Walker, and Kobi Libii.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. George Lewis says:
      June 20, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      Yuck. If they must burn it then a late night (after 11pm or midnight) two night binge would be a better way.

      Reply

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad