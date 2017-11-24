You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS, Dish Resolve Carriage Dispute

Andrew Wallenstein

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock (9238279cm)Rod Smith, Dallas Cowboys Fullback, (45) cradles the ball during play.NFL Regular Season ,Week 12, Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers , The AT&T Stadium , Dallas , USA - 23 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

CBS Corp. and Dish announced they reached a new carriage agreement late Thursday, ending a blackout that kept the satcaster’s subscribers from watching NFL action on Thanksgiving.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the new multi-year agreement covers not only broadcast network CBS, but other cable channels owned by the company, including CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Channel and Pop.

“We are pleased we have reached a deal with Dish, who recognizes the value that the number one Network brings to viewers in these markets,” said Ray Hopkins, president of television networks distribution for CBS, in a statement. “Dish customers will continue to get CBS’ must-have content, while we are also able to achieve our short and long-term economic and strategic goals.”

Resolution of the blackout, which affected millions of Dish subs in 18 cities, was not expected to be imminent considering CBS issued a bleak assessment of the standoff before Thanksgiving, characterizing the negotiations as “far apart on terms.”

However, there was likely added incentive to get a deal done once Dish subs realized Thursday they were not going to be able to watch the Cowboys-Vikings game. Complaints on social media about the blackout were on the rise on Thanksgiving.

The blackout began Monday when negotiations between the companies broke off after talks intensified the previous week.

 

 

