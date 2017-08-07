CBS Corp. Sets Carriage Deal With DirecTV Now

CBS Corp. has come to terms with AT&T on a carriage deal that will bring CBS-owned TV stations, Showtime, the CW and Pop to the DirecTV Now streaming service.

CBS was the last holdout among the parent companies of the Big Four broadcast networks. DirecTV Now launched last November as AT&T’s foray into the low-cost skinny bundle sector.

Financial terms of the CBS pact were not disclosed. The deal gives DirecTV Now on-demand access to the CBS Corp. programming as well as live channel streaming rights. CBS executives have been vocal about the need for MVPDs to pay additional compensation for expanded on-demand rights.

“We are pleased we have reached a deal to make the CBS Television Network, The CW and our cable networks available on DirecTV NOW,” said Ray Hopkins, president of Television Networks Distribution for CBS Corp. “For any bundle to be truly successful, CBS is must-have content, and we are happy that AT&T will bring our hit programming to their DirecTV Now offering. This agreement fits perfectly into our strategy to deliver industry-leading content to viewers across multiple platforms and screens.”

The deal covers all CBS Corp.-owned cablers, including the CBS Sports Network, and more than 20 CBS-owned stations including flagship CBS stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more than a dozen other large markets.