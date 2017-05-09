CBS Sets Digital MVPD Distribution Pact With Affiliates

The Good Fight
CBS has set an agreement with its 200-plus affiliate stations that is designed to streamline the process of local stations signing on to emerging digital MVPD platforms.

The deal between the Eye and the CBS Affiliate Board includes an extension and expansion of affiliate participation in the CBS All Access SVOD service, on a revenue-sharing basis. CBS will also drive the carriage negotiations for its affiliates on new skinny bundle offerings from YouTube, Hulu and prospective other entrants.

CBS’ deal follows similar pacts struck by ABC and NBC with its affiliate stations. The goal is to ensure that the Big Four networks maintain their local/national ubiquity as the business of pay TV bundles moves in the OTT realm.

“Expanding distribution on these new platforms together with our affiliates has been a part of CBS’ long-term digital strategy,” said Ray Hopkins, CBS Corp.’s president of television networks distribution. “No broadcaster has made preserving the network-affiliate model a core tenet of their strategy like CBS. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with our affiliates, and as these new forms of distribution continue to grow, including CBS All Access, so will our revenue together.”

