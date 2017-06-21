TV News Roundup: CBS Daytime Promotes Three Executives

In today’s roundup, CBS Daytime announced promotion of three executives, while Misty Copeland is set to guest judge on NBC’s “World of Dance.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS Daytime promoted executives Margot Wain, Ray Paolantonio, and Laurie Seidman. Wain was upped to senior vice president of daytime programs, and Paolantonio and Seidman to vice presidents of daytime programs. In her new position, Wain will continue as the current executive of “The Price Is Right” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” while working on daily creative and strategic elements. Paolantonio will oversee “Let’s Make a Deal” and “CBS Dream Team… It’s Epic,” as well daytime scheduling. In Seidman’s role, she will serve as the current executive on “The Talk” and will be responsible for managing CBS daytime’s social media accounts. In addition, Jacqueline Wickert, vice president of daytime programs, now serves as current executive on “The Young and the Restless.”

Jen Neal expanded her role at E! Entertainment to executive producer of live events strategy and programming initiatives while continuing to serve as the executive vice president of marketing. In her new position, Neal is responsible for E!’s programmings including “Live From the Red Carpet,” “People’s Choice Awards,” “New York Fashion Week,” and “Met Gala.” As executive vice president of marketing, Neal operates all marketing initiates for E! across all platforms and drives marketing campaigns for franchises such as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “Botched,” and “Total Divas.” Neal will also direct all aspects of E!’s recently announced acquisition of the annual award show “People’s Choice Awards.”

CASTING

Misty Copeland, the first African-American principal ballerina in American Ballet Theatre, will be a guest judge on the July 18 and July 25 episodes of NBC’s new competition series “World of Dance.” Copeland will join judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo and host Jenna Dewan Tatum for round three of the competition, “The Cut,” where more than half of the acts will be sent home. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

Hulu’s “Freakish” announced a number of new cast members for the show’s second season in a casting video released Wednesday. Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”), Jake Busey (“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series”), and Jordan Calloway (“Riverdale”) are among the season’s new members, while Leo Howard, Liza Koshy, Adam Hicks, Tyler Chase, Meghan Rienks, and Melvin Gregg will reprise their roles. “Freakish” was created by Beth Szymkowski and produced by AwesomenessTV.

David Oyelowo (“Selma”) will voice the role of Scar in Disney Junior’s “The Lion Guard,” an animated series that continues the storytelling of Disney’s feature film, “The Lion King.” Season 2 premieres with back-to-back episodes on Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. Scar will first appear during a special extended episode titled “The Rise of Scar,” airing Saturday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The cast includes Rob Lowe, Gabrielle Union, and Max Charles, and guest stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Common, and Christopher Jackson.

PREMIERE DATES

Complex Networks, along with Film 45, Markay Media, and Hendrick Motorsports announced their new documentary “Road to Race Day” will premiere Wednesday, July 19 exclusively on Complex Networks’ Rated Red platform go90. The eight-part original series goes behind the scenes of stock car racing with Hendrick Motorsports during the 2016 season with access to drivers Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Road to Race Day” is directed by Cynthia Hill and executive produced by Peter Berg.