CBS Current Programming Head Bridget Wiley Departs

Bridget Wiley is departing her post as executive VP of current programs for CBS. Wiley, a longtime lieutenant of former CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller, is exiting the company in the wake of Geller’s departure this week to pursue other opportunities. The parting is believed to be mutual and amicable.

Wiley was named current-programming chief for CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios in 2015, taking over the post vacated by Geller when he was promoted to Entertainment president. In her role, she covered all scripted CBS broadcast series and CBS-produced shows for other networks and streaming services, reporting to Geller and CBS Television Studios president David Stapf.

No immediate replacement has been named.

Wiley was SVP of the current programming since 2013, and prior, was veep of the department since 2005 when she joined CBS. Before joining the company, she was director of current at 20th Century Fox Television for three years where she also held positions in the drama department.

On Tuesday, CBS confirmed that Geller would depart the network after suffering a mild heart attack earlier this year. With his departure, veteran scheduling chief Kelly Kahl was named new president of CBS Entertainment and CW exec Thom Sherman was named senior executive vice president of programming. Wiley is believed to have viewed the changes at the top of CBS’ programming ranks as an opening to pursue new opportunities, giving Kahl and Sherman the chance to assemble their own leadership team.