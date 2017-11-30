CBS Developing Multi-Cam Legal Comedy From ‘Survivor’ Winner (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS is developing a multi-cam legal sitcom that hails from “Survivor” winner John Cochran and former “Modern Family” writer Dan O’Shannon, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project, titled “Class Action,” would follow a law student looking for the easy way out who gets more than he bargained for when he finds himself in a class where he and an eclectic group of fellow law students are required to argue actual cases in court.

Cochran and O’Shannon will serve as writers. O’Shannon will be an executive producer while Cochran will be a co-executive producer. In addition, Dr. Phil McGraw will executive produce along with his son, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenman, vice president of development for the McGraws’ Stage 29 Productions. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Stage 29.

Cochran appeared on the 23rd season of “Survivor,” finishing in 8th place. He returned for the 26th season, winning the season and the $1 million prize. Following a post-show interview with host Jeff Probst, Cochran revealed his desire to be a comedy writer. He was subsequently contacted by Greg Garcia who offered him a job on the writing staff for the CBS series “The Millers.” Cochran also developed “Bob’s Your Uncle,” a comedy pilot for CBS and CBS Studios with Garcia executive producing. He has also written for the CBS comedy “Kevin Can Wait.”

O’Shannon has been under an overall deal with CBS Television Studios for the past four years. In addition to “Modern Family,” his other credits include “Frasier,” “Cheers,” and most recently “The Odd Couple” reboot and “Superior Donuts.”

Should the project move forward, it would be the second McGraw-produced scripted project on CBS. The McGraws currently executive produce the legal procedural “Bull” for the network, which is inspired by Dr. Phil’s career as the head of a trial consulting firm. That show is currently airing its second season. CBS Television Distribution is also the distributor of Stage 29’s “Dr. Phil,” TV’s number one daytime talk show, and “The Doctors.” The network is also currently developing the crime drama “The Source” with Stage 29.

O’Shannon is repped by CAA and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum. Cochran is repped by CAA.