CBS is closing in on a two-season pickup for Warner Bros. Television’s “The Big Bang Theory,” primetime’s top-rated comedy series.

CBS and Warner Bros. reps declined to comment.

The news of the final talks in the series deal talks between CBS and Warner Bros. indicates that the studio is coming to terms on new contracts with the show’s five core cast members: Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg. The current contracts expire at the end of this season, the show’s 10th, along with Warner Bros.’ license agreement with CBS.

There’s no word yet on whether the two additional seasons will be for a full 24 episodes per season or if the episode order will be trimmed, given that the cast members are increasingly branching out into other projects outside the show.

Deadline reported that the five stars were closing in on deals that would pay them about $1 million per episode, on par with the fees they received for the most recent seasons. Nayyar and Helberg had earned lower salaries than Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco for most of the series run but both reached just under the seven-figure mark in the current season. Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco have small back-end participation stakes as well.

Warner Bros. is also believed to be in the process of signing new deals with co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, whose roles have blossomed during the past few seasons.

The deal also comes as CBS and Warner Bros. TV are developing a prequel project focusing on the formative years of the Sheldon Cooper character played by Parsons. Parsons is on board that project as an executive producer along with “Big Bang” showrunner Steven Molaro, who is writing the script.

The prospect of a two-season deal would extend “Big Bang’s” run through at least a 12th season, which would make it one of TV’s longest-running sitcoms. The series, created by Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre, has reigned as primetime’s most-watched comedy for most of its run. It also ranks as the most profitable comedy series of the past decade in syndication, raking in more than $1 billion in revenue from local TV stations and cabler TBS. Warner Bros. is also believed to be eyeing an SVOD sale of the property at long last.