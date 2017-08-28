CBS Developing CIA Drama From ‘Madam Secretary’ Creator Barbara Hall, Glenn Geller

CBS is developing a new drama series from Barbara Hall and former CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller, Variety has learned.

Currently titled “Family Business,” the project would follow a multi-generational CIA spy family, told through the eyes of its youngest generation: three adult siblings who all struggle with rivalry, secrets, and making their mark in the intelligence community. Hall will serve as an executive producer and writer on the project, with Geller also executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Hall has a long history with CBS, having most recently created “Madam Secretary,” which is going into its fourth season at the network. She also created the series “Judging Amy,” which ran for six seasons and 138 episodes on CBS, as well as “Joan of Arcadia,” which aired on CBS for two seasons. She has also written for and produced “Homeland,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Army Wives,” and “Northern Exposure.” She is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham.

The development deal is the first under Geller’s production deal he set after officially stepping as the president of CBS Entertainment in May. In March, he sent a memo to staff saying that he would take a leave of absence and would return to work at the end of May after suffering a heart attack, but he ultimately decided not to return. Longtime CBS scheduling chief Kelly Kahl stepped into the role of president, with The CW’s Thom Sherman being named senior executive vice president of programming. Geller had been head of current programming before succeeding Nina Tassler as CBS’ president of entertainment in the fall of 2015.