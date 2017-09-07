TV News Roundup: CBS Plans ‘Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special’

In today’s roundup, CBS celebrates the 50th anniversary of “The Carol Burnett Show,” and A&E Network’s new documentary “Undercover High” gets a premiere date.

PROGRAMMING

CBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carol Burnett’s classic series with “The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special.” The two-hour event will feature Burnett, original cast members, and special guests, and airs Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Filming on Stage 33 at CBS Television City in L.A., the show’s original soundstage, Burnett will reminisce about her favorite sketches, along with Q&A’s with the studio audience, guest stars, her memorable wardrobe, and bloopers.

XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation announced Ringo Starr, U2, Justin Timberlake, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchette, Lin-Manuel Miranda, J.J. Abrams, DJ Khaled, and James Corden are among the celebrities participating in “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live,” a one-hour telecast that will invite the public to help rethink the future of American high schools. The special will air live on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC on Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT tape-delay, and will include musical performances by Kelly Clarkson, Jordan Fisher, and Hunter Hayes.

PREMIERE DATES

A&E Network is airing a new documentary “Undercover High” on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. In the series, young adults pose as students at a public high school for an unbiased look inside the life and mind of today’s American teens. The seven young adults going to Topeka, Kansas’ Highland Park High School for a semester include a former bully, victims of bullying, a teen mom, a youth motivational speaker, a set of siblings, and a teen minister. Each have personal motivations driving them to enact positive changes, and during the process, participants discover the new and familiar challenges and complexities for high school students. A special half-hour conversation with participants and experts will air immediately following the premiere.

“Lace Up: The Ultimate Sneaker Challenge” is debuting on YouTube Red on Sept. 13. Hosted by YouTube star Adande “sWoozie” Thorne, it’s the first unscripted competition series where aspiring footwear designers from around the world battle it out to determine who can design, develop, and produce the next great sneaker. Episodes also feature appearances by Anthony Anderson and Jamie Chung, Fetty Wap, Macklemore, Ashley Graham, NBA stars James Harden and Damian Lillard, YouTube creator Jesse Wellens, author-chef-restaurateur Eddie Huang, and tennis legend and sneaker innovator Stan Smith.

“Lady Dynamite” Season 2 will debut on Nov. 10. Maria Bamford returns to star in the semi-autobiographical comedy about a woman who moves back to Los Angeles after leaving to treat her bipolar disorder. The series was created by Pam Brady and Mitch Hurwitz. Brady, Hurwitz, and Bamford all executive produce along with Kristen Zolner, Andy Weil, and Jane Wiseman. Watch the teaser for Season 2 below.