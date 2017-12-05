CBS Shakes Up Holiday Promos With Bobblehead Nod

Most people who tune to CBS expect to see suspenseful procedurals, serious news or topical late-night comedy. Over the next few weeks, those viewers may spot something else: bobbleheads.

CBS plans to run a series of 10-second promos featuring some of its best-known primetime, late-night and daytime stars, all depicted as bobbleheads. The spots are designed to look much like some of the vintage holiday specials CBS runs at time of year, including the 1964 stop-motion classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or the animated 1969 special “Frosty the Snowman.”

The bobbleheads were created specifically for the campaign They average six and one-half inches in height – a fact that becomes apparent when a real-life human hand reaches in to the scene to activate the head-bobbing. An announcer in each spot will offer a “Happy Holidays” greeting tied in to the program being featured. As the spots continue, the camera pans away from the bobbleheads being featured and spotlights a “Happy Holidays” ornament that dangles over a CBS logo on a snow-covered sleigh.

The campaign was spearheaded by the CBS Marketing Group’s on-air Promotion team: Executive Vice President Garen VandeBeek, Senior Vice President Lori Shefa, Directors Laurel Dusenberry and Valerie Dillingham, and Vice President, On-Air Design, Matt Hernandez.

Viewers who watch enough CBS are likely to see bobblehead figures based on Stephen Colbert and James Corden; CBS Sports announcers Jim Nantz, James Brown and Tony Romo; daytime stars from “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price is Right” and “The Talk”; primetime stars from “The Big Bang Theory,” “Blue Bloods,” “Criminal Minds,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “Life in Pieces,” “Madam Secretary,” “Man With A Plan,” “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS,” “NCIS:Los Angeles,” “9JKL,” “Scorpion,” “Seal Team,” “Superior Donuts,” “Survivor,” “S.W.A.T” and “Young Sheldon.



