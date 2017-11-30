CBS Gives Straight-to-Series Order to Summer Adventure Series ‘Blood and Treasure’

CBS has given a straight-to-series order to a new action-adventure series titled “Blood & Treasure,” Variety has learned.

The series centers on a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

The network has ordered a 13-episode first season of the one-hour series, which is set to be broadcast in summer 2019.

Matt Federman and Stephen Scaia wrote the script and will also serve as executive producers. Taylor Elmore will serve as showrunner. Ben Silverman, Mark Vlasic, and Marc Webb will also executive produce, with Webb also set to direct. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Federman, Scaia, Elmore, and Webb all previously worked on the CBS series adaptation of “Limitless.” Federman and Scaia also worked together on the CBS series “Jericho.”

Back in October, CBS cancelled its summer series “Zoo” after three seasons, while the summer drama “Salvation” was renewed for a second season.