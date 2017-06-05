CBS Names Amy Reisenbach Head of Current Programs

CBS has named Amy Reisenbach executive vice president, current programs. Reisenbach will oversee all current series for CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios. She will report to David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios, and Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, CBS Entertainment.

Reisenbach succeeds Bridget Wiley, who left the network last week. Wiley’s exit came just days after that of former CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller, who stepped down after a leave of absence related to a mild heart attack he suffered earlier this year. Wiley had been promoted to head of current when Geller, former current chief, was named entertainment president in 2015. Her departure was said to be amicable and gave new entertainment president Kelly Kahl and Sherman, recruited from the CW, an opportunity put their own stamp on the company’s leadership.

Reisenbach was named senior VP of current in 2015, at the same time that Wiley was promoted. In that role, she focused on CBS Television Studios produced for the CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS Corp.

“I’ve known Amy since my days at Warner Bros. and have watched her grow into an outstanding executive at CBS with strong writer/producer relationships that help facilitate our creative process in such positive ways,” said Stapf. “Her father, Sandy, was a terrific and unparalleled executive in the business, and she has achieved her success in similar fashion – with integrity, hard work, creativity and a spirit of collaboration. I have complete trust in Amy’s programming instincts and confidence that she will lead our Current department with distinction.”

“Having watched Amy cover The CW’s series, I have always been impressed with her programming acumen, clear point of view and her deft and fearless support of the creative process,” said Sherman. “She is a smart, respected current executive whose input and leadership will be an important component in the success of our shows.”

Reisenbach joined CBS Television Studios as a manager of current programs in 2005. She was promoted to director the following year, then to VP in 2011. She previously worked at Warner Bros. Television in the drama-development and current departments.