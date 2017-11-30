CBS All Access Orders Dark Fairytale Series From ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Creator

CBS All Access has ordered a new series from Kevin Williamson, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Based on a Spanish format, the series is titled “Tell Me a Story.” It takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Jack and the Beanstalk” into a tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

The series will be produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Williamson will serve as executive producer and writer, while Kaplan and Dana Honor will also serve as executive producers. It is based on a format created by Marcos Osorio Vidal in collaboration with Gustavo Malajovich and Hernan Goldfrid. That series was produced by Gonzalo Cilley and Andres Tovar of Resonant and originally aired on the Spanish television network Antena tres.

Williamson is perhaps best known for creating the beloved WB drama “Dawson’s Creek.” He also wrote the screenplay for the horror films “Scream” and “The Faculty.” Most recently, he created the ABC series “Time After Time.”

Williamson is repped by WME. Paradigm repped the rights for the format.

This marks the latest original series for CBS All Access. The streamer previously debuted “The Good Wife” followup “The Good Fight,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and the comedy “No Activity.” Other upcoming originals include “$1,” “Strange Angel,” and a reboot of “The Twilight Zone.”

Deadline first reported this news