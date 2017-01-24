CBS has ordered drama pilots from Alan Cumming and Craig Turk.

Cumming is set to star in and executive produce “Dr. Death,” from writer and executive producer Michael Rauch. The CBS Television Studios pilot is described as telling the story of a former CIA operative who has since built a ‘normal’ life as a gifted professor and writer is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose. Based on the soon-to-be-published James Patterson book. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout, Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Leopoldo Gout also executive produce.

Rauch, former executive producer of “Royal Pains,” signed an overall deal with CBS Television Studios in 2015.

“Perfect Citizen,” from writer and executive producer Turk, also is produced by CBS Television Studios. As described, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, the former General Counsel for the NSA embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston, facing the reality that while half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot, the other half thinks he’s a traitor. Turk, represented by Paradigm, is the former executive producer of CBS drama “The Good Wife.”