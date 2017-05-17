CBS 2017-18 Fall Schedule: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘SWAT’ Head to Thursday

CBS is fortifying its Thursday lineup in the fall with “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon” landing the 8:30 p.m. time slot behind TV’s top-rated comedy while new drama “SWAT” moves into the 10 p.m. berth.

The Thursday comedy block will bow in late fall after CBS’ five “Thursday Night Football” games are concluded. Before that, “Big Bang” will air on Monday to serve as a launch pad for new comedy “JKL.” Kevin James’ “Kevin Can Wait” heads to the Monday 9 p.m. slot, paired with another new sitcom, “Me, Myself and I.”

Here is CBS’ new fall lineup:

MONDAY
8:00-8:30 PM
THE BIG BANG THEORY
8:30-9:00 PM
YOUNG SHELDON (N) (Special One Time Preview Sept. 25)
8:30-9:00 PM
9JKL (N) (Premieres Oct. 2)
9:00-9:30 PM
KEVIN CAN WAIT
9:30-10:00 PM
ME, MYSELF & I (N)
10:00-11:00 PM
SCORPION

8:00-8:30 PM
KEVIN CAN WAIT (RTP) (Starting Oct. 30)
8:30-9:00 PM
9JKL
9:00-9:30 PM
ME, MYSELF & I (RTP) (Starting Oct. 30)
9:30-10:00 PM
SUPERIOR DONUTS (Starting Oct. 30)
10:00-11:00 PM
SCORPION

TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM
NCIS
9:00-10:00 PM
BULL
10:00-11:00 PM
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM
SURVIVOR
9:00-10:00 PM
SEAL TEAM (N)
10:00-11:00 PM
CRIMINAL MINDS (NTP)

THURSDAY
8:00-11:00 PM, ET/ 5:00-8:00 PM, PT
NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Premieres Sept. 28)

8:00-8:30 PM
THE BIG BANG THEORY (RTP) (Starting Nov. 2)
8:30-9:00 PM
YOUNG SHELDON (N) (RTP) (Starting Nov. 2)
9:00-9:30 PM
MOM (Starting Nov. 2)
9:30-10:00 PM
LIFE IN PIECES (Starting Nov. 2)
10:00-11:00 PM
S.W.A.T. (N) (Starting Nov. 2)

FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM
MACGYVER
9:00-10:00 PM
HAWAII FIVE-0
10:00-11:00 PM
BLUE BLOODS

SATURDAY
8:00-9:00 PM
CRIMETIME SATURDAY
9:00-10:00 PM
CRIMETIME SATURDAY
10:00-11:00 PM
48 HOURS

SUNDAY
7:00-8:00 PM
60 MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM
WISDOM OF THE CROWD (N)
9:00-10:00 PM
NCIS: LOS ANGELES (NTP)
10:00-11:00 PM
MADAM SECRETARY (NTP)

