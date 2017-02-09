In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon sets the Season 3 premiere date for “Catastrophe,” plus TNT’s “The Alienist” has added to the cast.

DATES

Showtime will debut the documentary “Disgraced” on Mar. 31 at 9 p.m. The film will make its world premiere at the 2017 SXSW festival next month. “Disgraced” recounts the 2003 murder of Baylor basketball player Patrick Dennehy, as well as an attempted cover-up of NCAA rule violations. The documentary will provide first-hand accounts from students, investigators, family and friends, and call into question conviction of Carlton Dotson, Dennehy’s teammate who pleaded guilty to the murder — the only known instance in the history of the NCAA where one student athlete was convicted of murdering another.

“Catastrophe” Season 3 will debut on Amazon Prime on Apr. 28. In a clip released Wednesday, stars Rob Delaney and Sharon Hogan announce the U.S. release date. Watch below:

CASTING

Robert Wisdom (“The Wire”) and Q’orianka Kilcher (“The New World”) are set to star in TNT‘s “The Alienist,” the series based on the bestseller by Caleb Carr. The new additions to the cast will join series regulars Daniel Brühl, who plays forensic psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler; Luke Evans, who plays newspaper illustrator John Moore; and Dakota Fanning, who plays Sara Howard, a secretary at Police Headquarters. Wisdom is set to play Cyrus, Kreizler’s valet, who has a dark past and who Kreizler has helped reform. Kilcher plays Mary, Kreizler’s mute maid with whom he shares an unspoken connection. The series is set to premiere in late 2017.

Discovery Channel announced that Brian d’Arcy James (“Hamilton”), Trieste Kelly Dunn (“Blindspot”), and Elizabeth Reaser (“Mad Men”) have been cast in the network’s upcoming scripted series now titled “Manhunt: The UNABOMer,” formerly known as “Manifesto,” slated to air this year. The series recounts the story about the hunt for Ted Kaczynski, who stunned the nation with a letter bombing campaign in the 1980s and early 1990s.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Bret Havey has been promoted to senior vice president, brand creative director for TBS and TNT. Havey oversees all on-air promotions and creative initiatives for both networks, and also works closely with colleagues across the networks ensuring relevant brand positioning. Havey is based in Atlanta and reports to Michael Engleman, executive vice president of entertainment marketing and brand innovation for TBS & TNT .

RATINGS

CNN‘s debate between Senators Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, did well for the network, boosting it to a win over Fox News in the cable news target demographic of 25-54. The clash brought in 932,000 viewers in that demo (Fox News hauled in 720,000 and MSNBC 417,000). Fox News won in total viewers, with 3.39 million, though CNN did pull in a respectable 2.46 million. MSNBC followed with 1.945 million.