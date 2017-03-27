Discovery is reviving its long-running game show “Cash Cab,” Variety has confirmed, giving the people of New York one more reason to hail a taxi instead of ordering an Uber.

New episodes will run on Discovery later this year. As in the previous iteration, passengers will take on classic Cash Cab trivia en route to their destination, earning cash along the way. If they get stumped, pedestrians and friends can help them out via phone, text or social media shout outs. If the riders get three questions wrong, though, they’re out on the street — cashless, but at least a little further along in their journey.

Ben Bailey was the host of the original version, which ran from 2005 to 2012, but the revival has yet to name a single host. The new episodes will feature appearances from notables in comedy, film, and TV — some of whom will be driving the Cash Cab. The celebrity element is shared with other recent car-based reality series, like Apple Music’s forthcoming “Carpool Karaoke.”

“Cash Cab” is produced for Discovery Channel by All3Media’s Lion USA and Norton Productions. Comedian and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” director David Steinberg serves as executive producer. For All3 Media’s USA, Tony Tackaberry and Allison Corn are executive producers. For Norton Productions, Robyn Todd is co-executive producer. For Discovery, John Slaughter is executive producer.