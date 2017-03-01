Casey Wilson will co-star in NBC’s comedy pilot “The Sackett Sisters,” Variety has learned.

The “Happy Endings” alum joins previously announced stars Busy Philipps and Bradley Whitford.

“The Sackett Sisters” is a comedy about the Sackett family, which is reunited when two estranged sisters (Wilson and Philipps) perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together. Whitford will play the dad, Henry Sackett.

The single-camera comedy pilot hails from “30 Rock” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” scribe Luke Del Tredici, who will serve as executive producer with Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and David Miner. Universal Television is producing with Fey’s Little Stranger shingle.

“The Sackett Sisters” is shaping up to be one of NBC’s hottest comedies with Fey exec producing, and Wilson and Philipps as the co-leads.

Following “Happy Endings,” Wilson previously starred in NBC’s comedy “Marry Me,” which ran one season during the 2014-2015 season. “Sackett Sisters” marks her return to the network in a leading role. Her film credits include “Why Him? and “Gone Girl.” She is repped by UTA.