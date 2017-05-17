Watch First Trailer for Cary Fukunaga TNT Series ‘The Alienist’

TNT released the first trailer for “The Alienist,” the new drama series from executive producer Cary Fukunaga, during their upfront presentation on Wednesday.

Fukunaga, who also executive produced Season 1 of HBO’s “True Detective,” again delves into the twisted world of serial killers, this time replacing modern day Texas with New York at the dawn of the 20th century. It follows the hunt for a serial killer responsible for the gruesome murders of multiple boy prostitutes. Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning and Brian Geraghty star in the series.

The series is is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T, with Jakob Verbruggen, Fukunaga, Eric Roth, Hossein Amini, E. Max Frye and Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosal ie Swedlin serving as executive producers, with Marshall Persinger serving as co-executive producer.