Cartoon Network has given a series order to “Summer Camp Island,” based on the short film of the same title that was featured this month at the Sundance Film Festival. The series tells the story of two characters, Oscar and Hedgehog, and their adventures at a magical summer camp.

Created by Julia Pott, “Summer Camp Island” is slated to premiere next year on Cartoon Network. The series is being produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

“Summer Camp Island is a great example of the kind of creativity generated by our acclaimed studio shorts program,” said Rob Sorcher, Cartoon Network chief content officer. “We are all wanting to spend summers inside this timeless and magical world captured by Julia’s signature warmth and inventiveness.”

A former writer on Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time,” Plott graduated from the Royal College of Art with a master’s degree in animation in 2011. The “Summer Camp Island” short screened at Sundance in the animated short films category. It was also screened at the Ottawa International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and American Film Institute.