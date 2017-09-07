Cartoon Forum: ’School of Magic’ Set for TeamTO, Nexus Factory-Spin-Off

French CGI studio TeamTO (“Take It Easy Mike”) and Belgian toon shingle Nexus Factory (“Sammy & Co”) are allying to develop a 52-part TV series “School of Magic,” a spin-off from Studiocanal’s feature film, “The House of Magic.”

The project will be presented to buyers at the upcoming Cartoon Forum, which takes place in Toulouse next week.

Christian de Vita, helmer of 3D action adventurer “Yellowbird,” is on board to direct. A storyboard artist, scriptwriter and animator De Vita has participated in productions such as Wes Anderson’s “The Gran Budapest Hotel” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie” and Greg Manwaring and Michael Schoemann’s “Little Big Panda.”

Series follows the adventures of Dylan, Izzy, Zach, Vincent and Veronica at the Lawrence Deweerd magic camp, a recently-opened magic school run by one of most reputable magicians in the world.

De Vita explained that “School of Magic” is a way for him to “rediscover the childhood memory excitement and wonder of illusionism. I was a fan of illusionism as a child, especially from the Victorian period. The great challenge is to make this relevant to a contemporary audience.”

“I’ve always been convinced that the movie would be a good starting-point and great material to create an animation series,2 Sylvain Goldberg, producer at Nexus Factory said: it will have the madness and the modernity required for an original series that can appeal to the demanding young audiences of today.”

Sold by Studiocanal, Ben Stassen and Jeremie Degruson’s adventure comedy feature “The House of Magic” earned $65 million worldwide.

The bible, a trailer and animatics from the first episode of the series will be showed at Toulouse.

Created in 1990 to encourage the co-production and distribution of European animation for television and new platforms, Cartoon Forum will offer this year 82 projects of animated TV series from 23 European countries. By territories, France leads the line-up with 28 projects, followed by Ireland, Belgium and Poland (five each), and Finland, Italy, Spain and the U.K., with four.

The event will highlight animation from Poland, a country with 70 years of animation history behind it, which this year dazzled audiences with Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman’s feature “Loving Vincent” at its Annecy world premiere. “Loving Vincent” will see a U.S. release via Good Deed Entertainment om Sept. 22.

Cartoon Forum runs Sept 11-14.