CBS Developing Drama Based on Internet Abuse Attorney Carrie Goldberg (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS is developing a drama series based on real-life attorney Carrie Goldberg, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled project would follow a young lawyer in Brooklyn who, after enduring vicious online and offline attacks herself, opens her own firm to place herself and her team on the front lines of defending victims of crimes in the age of the Internet where the law hasn’t yet caught up with technology.

Jennifer Cecil, who previously served as showrunner on “Private Practice,” will write and executive produce. Goldberg will also executive produce along with Michelle Sy and Sophia Chang. Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steven Tisch will also executive produce, with Taylor Latham serving as co-executive producer. Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

Cecil is repped by UTA. Goldberg is repped by attorney Wendy Heller. Sy and Chang are repped by Tantillo Entertainment and Marks Law Group.

Goldberg is the founder of law firm C.A. Goldberg, which specializes in assisting victims of internet abuse, revenge porn, sexual assault, and domestic violence among other things. Goldberg is also a board member and volunteer attorney at the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative and its End Revenge Porn campaign and a founding advisory board member of the Tyler Clementi Foundation, which seeks to end online and offline bullying, harassment, and humiliation, per her official bio.

(Pictured: Carrie Goldberg)