Watch Carrie Fisher in Her Final Role on Season 3 of Amazon Sitcom ‘Catastrophe’

Staff Writer @sahernvariety
Carrie Fisher Catastrophe
Courtesy of Amazon

Shortly after Carrie Fisher wrapped Season 3 of the sitcom “Catastrophe” in late December of last year, she boarded a flight from London to Los Angeles.

After suffering a major heart attack on the flight, she died a few days later at the age of 60, making her performance in the latest season of the U.K.-based series her final role.

In an interview with People, “Catastrophe” co-creator and Fisher’s co-star, Sharon Horgan, reminisced about a scene she shared with Fisher on the show.

“She and I are together in the sitting room, and she starts talking about a TV show that she’s watching called ‘My Children Are Schizophrenic,’ and that whole little ramble about the show was off the top of her head,” Horgan explains of the scene. “And every time she did it, we’d call cut and the whole place would crack up laughing.”

In the first two seasons of the show, Fisher portrayed Mia, appearing in a total of four episodes. According to co-star Rob Delaney, she has a bigger part in Season 3. 

For Delaney and Horgan, having the legendary “Star Wars” actress on board was a dream that took adjusting to.

“We were so shocked to have her in the show that it took us awhile to start seeing her as a human and not as an icon, someone so far removed from our lives and our world. We were just sort of dumbfounded,” Horgan said.

The third season of “Catatrophe” arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out a funny clip of Fisher from the upcoming season below. In it, she discusses schizophrenia; in real-life, Fisher was a longtime mental health advocate.

 

