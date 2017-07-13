Carrie Fisher Receives Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Final Acting Role

Nearly seven months after her sudden death, Hollywood is still honoring Carrie Fisher.

The late actress has been posthumously nominated for an Emmy, receiving a nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy for her work on Amazon’s “Catastrophe.”

The episode of “Catastrophe” for which Fisher is nominated was the final project she worked on before her death. Late last year, Fisher suffered a massive heart attack while on a flight returning home to Los Angeles from London, where she had been filming episodes of the Amazon comedy series. Fisher was rushed from the plane to the hospital where she died just days later.

This summer, results from Fisher’s coroner’s report stated that the “Star Wars” icon died from sleep apnea as the primary cause of death with drug intake as a contributing factor. According to the autopsy report, Fisher had cocaine, methadone, heroin, and ecstasy in her system when she died in December 2016.

On “Catastrophe,” Fisher played Rob’s (Rob Delaney) mother, Mia. She had appeared in five episodes over the course of the series’ three seasons. Reacting to Fisher’s Emmy nomination, Delaney simply tweeted, “Mom,” while co-star and co-creator Sharon Horgan posted, “Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher’s nomination.”

Fisher is nominated in the guest comedy actress category, alongside Wanda Sykes for ABC’s “Black-ish,” “Angela Bassett for Netflix’s “Master of None,” Becky Ann Baker for HBO’s “Girls,” and “Saturday Night Live” guest hosts Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.

Fisher’s mother, the Oscar-nominated Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and died just one day after her daughter last December. The mother-daughter duo were subjects of the documentary, “Bright Lights,” which detailed the relationship between Fisher and Reynolds, and premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival before its broadcast premiere on HBO, just one week after their unexpected deaths.

“Bright Lights” is also nominated for an Emmy in the exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking category.