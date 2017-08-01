Carol Burnett Sets TV Return With Comedic Kids’ Talk Show on Netflix

Carol Burnett is returning to TV.

The comedy legend will star in a new series for Netflix, “A Little Help With Carol Burnett,” which features Burnett chatting with kids in hilariously candid conversations, Variety has learned.

“A Little Help With Carol Burnett” is an unscripted, 30-minute comedy series that will see Burnett and other celebrity guests sit down with a gaggle of kids, ages four to eight, to get pint-sized opinions on real-life issues that prove to be both funny and brutally honest. Through the unfiltered discussions, Burnett and her guests will reveal how a different generation solves life’s biggest dilemmas. Netflix has ordered 12 episodes. The series will film in front of a live studio audience.

“Someone once asked me how old I am inside. I thought about it, and came up with, ‘I’m about eight.’ So it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age,” Burnett said.

“We’re thrilled Carol is bringing her unique sensibilities to Netflix,” said Bela Bajaria, vice president of content acquisition for Netflix. “Carol is truly a legend in the entertainment industry with unprecedented success and fandom across TV, film and the stage, and we are both honored and excited to work with her.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working on our first series with Netflix, and to be working with a comedy legend like Carol Burnett is truly a dream come true,” added Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development for Dick Clark Productions.

Burnett has been back in demand recently. This past pilot season, she toplined her own scripted comedy pilot, “Household Name,” which ultimately did not go forward at ABC. In recent years, she’s had guest arcs on “Hawaii Five-0,” “Hot In Cleveland” and “Glee.”

Burnett is repped by ICM and manager Steve Sauer.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s “A Little Help With Carol Burnett” here: