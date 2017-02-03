Carol Burnett just may be returning to television.

The TV icon’s comedy pilot, “Household Name,” has scored a formal pilot pickup from ABC, Variety has learned.

Amy Poehler is an executive producer on the project, which was created by Michael Saltzman. Burnett will also pull double duty, starring and serving as an executive producer.

“Household Name” follows a family who has an opportunity to buy the house of their dreams, but under extremely abnormal circumstances: they must live with the previous owner, an eccentric, larger-than-life actress, played by Burnett.

The multi-camera comedy hails from Universal Television. Other exec producers are Brooke Posch of Poehler’s Paper Kite banner, Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Michael Pelmont of the Nacelle Company.

Burnett was attached to the project from the offset of it going into development. She is the latest piece of talent who has proven to be a powerful pilot-pickup tool, following Reba McEntire, Zach Braff, Courtney B. Vance, Felicity Huffman, Toni Collette, Alan Cumming, and more stars, who were cast early on in the development process.

Burnett is repped by manager Steve Sauer and ICM; Saltzman is repped by Scott Schwartz from Vision Art Management; Paper Kite is repped by WME and 3 Arts.