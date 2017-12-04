TV Ratings: Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special Draws Over 15 Million Viewers on CBS

The CBS special dedicated to the 50th anniversary of “The Carol Burnett Show” pulled in impressive numbers on Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., the special drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.2 million viewers. It built on its lead in from “60 Minutes” (1.2, 11.3 million) in both measures. That also puts it currently within a million viewers of “Sunday Night Football” (5.2, 16.2 million) though due to the nature of live sports, the final numbers for Sunday’s game will be released later today.

On NBC, “Sunday Night Football” drew a 13.1 rating in the metered market households. That is up slightly from last week’s game (12.2) and also up 14 percent from the comparable game last season (11.5 on Dec. 4, 2016).

Fox’s Sunday lineup got a substantial boost from an overrun of NFL football, so the final numbers will likely adjust down later today. As it currently stands, “The Simpsons” (1.7, 4.3 million), “Ghosted” (1.0, 2.6 million), and “The Last Man on Earth” (0.8, 1.9 million) are all up by double digits in both measures compared to last week.

For ABC, a new episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.8, 4.5 million) was down from last week’s season high. “Shark Tank” (0.9, 3.7 million) was also down slightly in both measures.

NBC won the night with a 4.9 rating and 15.1 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 2.0 but third in total viewers with 5.8 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 1.2 but second in total viewers with 12 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.9 and 4 million viewers.