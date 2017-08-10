TV Ratings: ‘Carmichael Show’ Series Finale Finishes Steady

“The Carmichael Show” series finale closed out steady in the Wednesday overnight Nielsen ratings.

Airing back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the first episode averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers, up slightly in the demo compared to the last original episode. The second episode dropped slightly to a 0.7 and 2.5 million viewers. Season 3 of the NBC comedy averaged a 0.7 and 3.4 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings.

NBC aired a repeat of “America’s Got Talent” earlier in the night.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (2.0, 6.6 million) was once again the top-rated show of the night. “Salvation” (0.6, 3.4 million) improved in the demo at 9 compared to last week.

ABC aired mostly repeats except for the documentary special “The Story of Diana” (1.0, 6.1 million) at 9.

On Fox, “MasterChef” (0.9, 3.4 million) and “The F Word” (0.5, 1.7 million) both dipped slightly in the demo.

The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.2 and 5.8 million viewers. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 4.4 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 0.9 but second in total viewers with 5.2 million. Fox finished fourth with a 0.7 and 2.5 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 924,000 viewers.