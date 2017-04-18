A “Carmen Sandiego” animated series is in the works at Netflix with Gina Rodriguez attached to voice the title character, Variety has learned.

Rodriguez is best known for starring in The CW series “Jane the Virgin,” for which she won a Golden Globe in 2015. She also recently appeared in the Mark Wahlberg disaster film “Deepwater Horizon” and will be seen in Alex Garland’s “Annihilation,” which is due out later this year.

She is repped by APA, Primary Wave Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

The series will be based on the iconic educational computer game franchise that followed Sandiego as she travelled across the world stealing national treasures. It will offer an intimate look into the character’s past where viewers will not only follow her escapades but also learn who in the world is Carmen Sandiego and why she became a super thief. The series is produced by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for Netflix and will premiere in 2019.

Sandiego was the main antagonist of several games including “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” In addition, she was featured in multiple books, live-action game shows, and an animated series called “Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego,” which ran for 40 episodes between 1994 and 1998.

Netflix has ordered 20 22-minute episodes. In addition to Rodriguez, “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard will provide the voice of Player, Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend. Duane Capizzi will co-executive produce and serve as showrunner. CJ Kettler will executive produce with Caroline Fraser serving as the executive in charge of production for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Visual design will be done by Kevin Dart and Chromosphere, with DHX media serving as the animation studio.

The Tracking Board first reported this news.