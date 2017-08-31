Fox News Alum Carl Cameron to Head TV for Londonderry Tales

Veteran Fox News correspondent Carl Cameron has made a big career shift. He’s joined the Atlanta-based production and finance firm Londonderry Tales to head its television production arm.

Cameron retired from Fox News earlier this month after more than 20 years with the all-news cabler. He was most recently chief political correspondent.

Londonderry founder Patrick Millsaps said Cameron’s background of covering every presidential campaign and White House since 1996 made him well-suited for the job of developing compelling stories for TV. Millsaps formerly worked as chief of staff for Newt Gingrich during his 2012 presidential bid. He launched a talent management firm in 2014 and expanded into film and TV production last year with the Londonderry banner. Former Walden Media executive Chip Flaherty joined Londonderry in July as head of its film arm.

“I am thrilled to have TV veteran Carl Cameron join the Londonderry team,” said Millsaps. “Carl and I met when I was running my first and only presidential campaign back in 2012, and we have built a lasting friendship. When I founded Londonderry, I started looking for the best storytellers from unlikely places. The moment Carl left Fox News, I was on his doorstep pitching him to join me. I had to remind Carl that he literally had produced millions of hours of the most intriguing stories of a generation.”

Cameron will serve as president of the Londonderry Tales unit. The on-air veteran said he was looking forward to working behind the scenes in TV for a change.

“In a country where no one seems to listen each other, what a treat it will be to work with the Londonderry team, making quality entertainment programs with positive messages through honest stories that you can enjoy regardless of your political affiliation or agenda,” Cameron said.

Before joining Fox News in 1996, Cameron was political director for New Hampshire’s WMUR-TV.