Cara Delevingne Joins Orlando Bloom in Amazon Series ‘Carnival Row’

Cara Delevingne has signed on to co-star alongside Orlando Bloom in the upcoming Amazon drama series “Carnival Row,” Variety has learned.

“Carnival Row” is a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. The investigation of a string of unsolved murders begins to eat away at whatever peace still exists.

Delevingne will play Vignette Stonemoss, a faerish refugee who flees homeland to come to the Burgue, where she must contend not only with rampant human prejudice against her kind, but with the secrets that have followed her to this new place.

The series marks both Delevingne and Bloom’s first regular roles in a television series. She first came to international prominence as a fashion model before beginning her acting career in 2012, appearing opposite Keira Knightley in “Anna Karenina.” She went on to star in films such as “Paper Towns,” “Suicide Squad,” and most recently “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” She is repped by WME and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern LLP.

“Carnival Row,” which has been ordered for an eight-episode first season, will be written and executive produced by showrunner Rene Echevarria. Paul McGuigan is set to direct and also executive produce. Travis Beacham will serve as executive producer and wrote the original feature script, “A Killing on Carnival Row,” which appeared on the very first installment of the Hollywood Blacklist in 2005. Legendary Television will produce. The series is scheduled to begin filming this fall for a 2019 release.

