CBS’ summer schedule is here, bringing with it new seasons of “Big Brother” and “Zoo” and brand new hot-weather fare like live game show “Candy Crush” and thriller “Salvation.”

“Big Brother” will be back with three new episodes a week for its 19th season starting on Wednesday, June 28.

On Sunday, July 9, “Candy Crush” comes on the scene. In the live game show, teams of two people use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology. Matt Kunitz, Peter Levin, Russell Binder, Nicki Sheard, VP Brand at King, and Sebastian Knutsson are executive producers for Pulse Creative in association with Lionsgate Television, King Ltd. and CBS Television Studios. Knutsson, the creator of Candy Crush Saga, is King’s Chief Creative Officer and is one of the founders of the company.

“Zoo,” based on the James Patterson novel and starring James Wolk, Kristen Connolly, Billy Burke, Nonso Anozie, and others, will return on June 29. In Season 3, the year is 2027 and the world has reached a tipping point: as the human population continues to dwindle due to the sterility problem, an equally devastating threat rises in the form of “the hybrids,” an army of unstoppable lab-made creatures, hellbent on destroying mankind.

“Salvation,” bowing July 12, centers on tech superstar Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera), and MIT grad student Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) a staggering discovery: An asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, who wrote the script (based on the story by Matt Wheeler), are executive producers along with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Peter Lenkov and Stuart Gillard for CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Academy Award nominated director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“Esposados”) will direct and serve as executive producer on the first episode.

Here’s the full breakdown of the CBS summer sked:

Wednesday, June 28

8:00-10:00 PM “Big Brother” Two-Hour Season Premiere

Thursday, June 29

9:00-10:00 PM “Big Brother” Thursday Premiere

10:00-11:00 PM “Zoo” Season 3 Premiere

Sunday, July 2

8:00-9:00 PM “Big Brother” Sunday Premiere

Wednesday, July 5

8:00-9:00 PM “Big Brother” Regular Wednesday Time Period Premiere

Sunday, July 9

8:00-9:00 PM “Big Brother”

9:00-10:00 PM “Candy Crush” Series Premiere

10:00-11:00 PM “NCIS: Los Angeles” Summer Schedule NTP

Wednesday, July 12

8:00-9:00 PM “Big Brother”

9:00-10:00 PM “Salvation” Series Premiere

10:00-11:00 PM “Criminal Minds” Summer Schedule NTP