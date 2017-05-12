TV Deathwatch: ‘Powerless,’ ‘No Tomorrow’ and More Broadcast Shows That Are Now Officially Canceled

Many series that launched during the 2016-2017 season quickly fizzled, but still were holding onto hope.

From shows like Fox’s “Pitch” to the CW’s “Frequency” and “No Tomorrow,” all of which did not receive back-orders for their freshmen seasons, to NBC’s “Powerless,” which was pulled off the network before its final three episodes aired, the writing has been on the wall — but now, network executives are officially pulling the plug.

Other shows that either were yanked off the air or did not receive additional episode orders, include CBS’s “Doubt,” which was pulled after just two episodes,” medical drama “Pure Genius,” plus ABC’s dramas “Notorious” and “Conviction” — those series still await their final fate. Tragically, Bill Paxton’s “Training Day” on CBS was shuffled around the network’s schedule after the actor’s shocking passing.

Here are the shows that have been nearly cancelled, but are now officially cancelled…

“Pitch,” Fox

The well-reviewed fictional baseball series, which starred breakout Kylie Bunbury, never quite got up to bat with viewers and ended its run after just 10 episodes, though Fox executives repeatedly told members of the press that they had not made a decision on the drama’s future. Just last week, the network finally cancelled the show.

“No Tomorrow,” CW

The romantic dramedy received positive reviews, but couldn’t attract an audience, averaging a 0.26 rating and 794,000 viewers per episode. The show last aired on Jan. 17.

“No Tomorrow” centered on Evie Covington (Tori Anderson), a risk-averse quality-control assessor who meets a free-spirited man Xavier Holliday (Joshua Sasse). He encourages Evie to takes more chances and have fun, because he believes humankind has a mere eight months and twelve days until a runaway asteroid will destroy the earth. Corinne Brinkerhoff, Maggie Friedman, Brad Silberling, Ben Silverman, Jose Alvarenga, Alexandre Machado and Fernanda Young served as executive producers. CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television produced with Electus.

“Frequency,” CW

Based on the film of the same name, the female-led series followed Detective Raimy Sullivan (Peyton List) who suddenly finds she is able to communicate with her long-dead father via a Ham radio that allows him to speak with her from 20 years in the past, before his murder. The series also starred Riley Smith, Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Lenny Jacobson, Daniel Bonjour, and Anthony Ruivivar. Warner Bros. Television produced with Lin Pictures. Executive producers are Jeremy Carver, Toby Emmerich, John Rickard, Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz.

“Frequency” averaged a 0.26 rating in adults 18-49 and 936,000 viewers per episode, before did not receive an additional episode order from the CW. After 13 episodes, the show aired its series finale on Jan. 25 this year.

“Powerless,” NBC

The first-ever DC Comics comedy, starring Vanessa Hudgens, was pulled off NBC’s schedule with three episodes still left in the can — TBD on where or when those may air — but at the time the show was yanked, NBC insisted the show was not officially canceled. Until now.