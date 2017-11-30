Canada’s Cineflix Backs New Production Company Connect3

Firm will specialize in international co-production

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's

View All
CREDIT: Cineflix Media

Production and distribution firm Cineflix has backed Connect3, a startup production business run by Pablo Salzman, the son of Cineflix co-founder and co-CEO Glen Salzman.

Pablo Salzman was previously VP of commercial affairs at Cineflix. He has been at the forefront of the Canadian company’s recent efforts to bring formats from Quebec to the international market and will continue in that respect.

Connect3, his new Montreal-based venture, will seek to connect other independent producers with writers and showrunners and to package their projects for streaming platforms and TV channels. As a Canadian company, Connect3 can access the raft of funds, incentives, and treaties that have made the country a co-production hot spot.

Cineflix has invested in several content companies, including Duncan Gray’s Twenty Six 03 Entertainment and Tony Wood’s Buccaneer Media, which makes Netflix series “Marcella.” Cineflix told Variety that it will have a first-look deal with Connect3 as a production and distribution partner on all of the new company’s projects.

“Connect3 responds to the needs of a changing market. Our mission is to build a community of creative partners to develop and deliver first-class content,” Pablo Salzman said. “Connect3 already has a strong development slate, including scripted and factual projects.”

Peter Emerson, the former eOne executive who joined Cineflix last year, added: “By collaborating with like-minded entrepreneurs we’re building a strong global network for content creation and distribution.”

