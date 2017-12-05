‘SWAT’ Suspends Production Due to California Wildfires

S.W.A.T., a new drama series inspired by the feature film, stars Shemar Moore (pictured) as a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. S.W.A.T. will be broadcast in the 2017-2018 season on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The CBS reboot of “S.W.A.T” shut down production on Tuesday in response to wildfires in Southern California.

“Production of @swatcbs has been suspended for the day due to wildfires and unsafe air near our stages,” said a tweet from the show’s writers’ room. “Safety of cast and crew come first. Prayers to all affected by these fires.”

The series films near Santa Clarita, where the Rye Fire is currently raging. The blaze has scorched 500 acres of land in the area and necessitated the shutdown of the 5 Freeway in both directions, per ABC News. It is one of several fires that is currently ongoing in Southern California, including the Thomas Fire in Ventura County and the Creek Fire close to Sylmar. Battling the fires has been hindered by the strong Santa Ana winds. Thousands of residents have been evacuated.

“S.W.A.T” was recently picked up for a full season at CBS. Inspired by the 1970s television series and the feature film of the same name, the series stars “Criminal Minds” alum Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. He and his elite police unit are tasked with taking on some of the most dangerous criminals that Los Angeles has to offer. In addition to Moore, the series stars Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, and David Lim.

