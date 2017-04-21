Caitlyn Jenner will be interviewed by Tucker Carlson Monday, the Fox News host’s first night in Bill O’Reilly’s old timeslot.
Jenner will appear on the 8 p.m. ET telecast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The Olympian and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star will discuss President Donald Trump and the current divide in American politics.
Fox News on Wednesday announced that Carlson would move from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m., taking over the primetime lead-off spot from “The O’Reilly Factor.” The network officially parted ways with O’Reilly this week amid a sexual harassment controversy.
O’Reilly had been critical of Jenner after the Olympic gold medalist, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, came out as as a transgender woman in 2015. “Pardon me for this, but from the waist down, he is a ‘he,’” O’Reilly said on his Fox News show at the time — claiming that Jenner would not be a woman without having gender reassignment surgery.
Jenner, who underwent reassignment surgery in January, has been making the media rounds recently to promote her new book, “The Secrets of My Life,” released Wednesday by Grand Central Publishing. She will appear Friday on ABC’s “20/20” in an interview with Diane Sawyer, who conducted the first major television interview with Jenner after the athlete’s coming out in 2015.
BFD
I still say that Fox News should have hired Bill Clinton to replace O’Reilly. He’s not very busy now and we know he will always treat the female Fox News staffers with RESPECT!
I watch Tucker each day, But I’ll skip the tranny episode. It turns my stomach.
Off to a bad start. Clearly Murdoch the minor is intending to turn Fox into a comic book network of pop culture. I could care less about Mr. Jenner. Bring back O’Reilly.
Caitlin is sooo brave. Brave enough to show us that vagina?
There’s no “she”, no “her” – it’s still a mentally-ill, and apparently now-mutilated, Bruce Jenner in a dress.
When he changes his DNA or chromosome composition, then he can come back as transgendered, on his way to pick up his Nobel Prize.
Don Lemon says he will not interview this person. He doesn’t want to insult your intelligence.
How to destroy your ratings in one fell swoop. No one wants to watch this mentally deranged freak.
Caitlyn will be first in Tucker’s new “time slot,” but who will be “first time” in Caitlyn’s new slot
YUCK!!! What could they possible talk about?
Beer and women; it’s just two guys hanging out. One more than the other, I suppose.
who cares!!!!! we are done with you being all over the news!!! Move on!!! Get a life!!! Get a job!!! Get off our TV!!!
Why would that be? There are lots of critical issues in the country and the world , matters of life and death and financial calamity ,why would FOX management decide this is a ground breaking interview?
Issues about Western Civilization, Iran, Syria , Iraq , Russia, France, UK, Brexit, China, Korea, Japan, UE and on and on.
Tucker and Caitlyn, Hooo, what a dynamic duo! NOT! Too bad Kennedy is not on tonight, 1000 times better than that light weight Tucker, and I stopped watching O’Reilly years ago. Kennedy rocks.
Charles Manson would be a good follow up guest on this show.
Jenner is a male even after surgery. Even if they could give him a uterus and ovaries and egg cells with his own DNA and got pregnant, he would still be a male. He doesn’t have a right to try to be pregnant, Monty Python was joking. He only has a right to procreate as a man, by impregnating a female, and will never lose that right. Congress needs to ban male pregnancy to stop this from costing us billions of dollars and harming us all.
Fox is heading in the opposite direction than the one that brought them to the pinnacle of the ratings game…conservatism. Since the sissy sons took charge at Fox the change has been subtle but noticeable to those of us who needed and wanted something other than that being fed to us by the MSM (Main Stream Media for those who are bi-coastal in their political and moral persuasions). I’m going to give Tucker a pass on this one, but if I see a continued effort to push a liberal agenda at Fox, Im outta there!
The children already produced by its sperm has not worked out so well, why should it bring another poor soul into this world
Is this “Fake News”? Please Lord, let it be.
Will this be 6 minutes and out? Not an auspicious start.
Why?
I will tune in on tuesday I guess.
So much for ever watching his show.
I think a psychiatrist is more appropriate for Bruce then a talk show.
1 more reason not to watch FOX any more!
While I have a little bit of a problem in Caitlyn’s transition from Bruce to Caitlyn, I still have a tremendous amount of respect for Bruce’s performance in the ’76 Olympics.
Says what you want about her, but you cannot deny that she was a world class athlete in her youth.
.
No one else will go on.
You can bet Bruce Jenner was pretty far down the list.
What’s scheduled for the next night?
Which raises a question: How long will it be till trany “guy to girl” what ever’s take over female athletics?
Tucker the Sucker. All he does is apologize and after that kisse’s the guests ass.
Ron the Douche-all Tucker does is taking out the opposition.
He is STILL a he even after the surgery…All those enabling this are guilty of mental abuse for lying to HIM over and over and over. This is a sickness to be treated not a cause to be celebrated…but, leave it to liberal progressives …after all they celebrate anti-normal better than any other.
… Well, he just made sure that I won’t be watching ..
arousing intense distaste and disgust.
Who cares? It’s one segment. I will be tuning in to see what ol’ Bruce has to say. Good luck to Tucker in his new slot.
still a male with out a dick.
Tucker is a muse for the Murdoch little boys. Will never watch Tucker any more.
Caitlyn is going to tell us that that Bill grabed her P*ssy i8n 1995.
How much more promoting will Bruce Jenner nee Caitlyn do before everyone is wise to his/her narcissism and exhibitionism?
Tucker, you’re given an opportunity…….. And this is how you begin? Who gives a rats Axx about this idiot?
This garbage would never have featured on The Factor. Although fun to watch for a while, Carlson’s list of weirdo’s in debate gets old fast. That time slot on the FNC needs more hard hitting legitimate honest content than the freak show that Carlson attracts.
Looking a lot like a lame start for The Factor’s slot. Sure glad that Major League Baseball will satisfy my viewing hours where O’Reilly excelled for years. Just like in Baseball.. you NEVER trade a Hall of Famer!
Tucker Carlson is king. Fox would be licking Rachael Maddow’s strap on if not for Fox’s turnaround on Trump during the primaries and hiring of Tucker.
Don’t ask “her” about Trump Tucker, no one cares about “her” opinion. Drill her on transgender issues like why she felt the need to accept the ESPN “courage” award.
From Fox News to Freak News.
You think this is going to bring back advertisement dollars? Good Lord…have you not been paying attention? Go ahead….keep fooling yourself. Diversity is our weakness…unity and common ground is our strength. We will never accept “transgender” as anything beyond a mental disorder. It is cruel to those afflicted to suggest otherwise.
What’s the problem with interviewing leftists and others with mental disorders? Tucker has been politely engaging and debating them while forcing them to contradict themselves ever since her returned to Fox.
Caitlyn Jenner will dovetail nicely with metrosexual James Murdoch’s vision of a freakishly popular Fox News.
I hope he corners Bruce about why he’s all of a sudden anti-GOP.
Smart Move. O’Reilly was as Rush Limbaugh coined him “Ted Baxter” played by the great Ted Knight”. Carlson will do fine in that spot. In a month no one will remember O’Reilly.
I believe that this is proof that Fox did not dump O’Reilly due to loss of revenue and profit from advertisers. Follow me. Regardless of the nature of the interview between Tucker and the she-man, giving any airtime to Jenner is a slap in the face to the typical Fox viewer. As such, they will certainly begin tuning out in droves. The typical Fox viewer is your run of the mill American that is tired of the perversion being paraded around. They are hard working, conservative folks that simply will not watch. Since CNN and MSNBC are on the far left, what market share is left for Fox? By alienating your primary viewers, they will leave, and advertisers will soon follow. Therefore, the leadership at Fox must have a completely different agenda to which revenue and profit are now relegated.
O’reilly was fired because he’s been fighting the culture war for 20 years, and he’s been very effective. I could not agree with your comment more. Fox is going to gutter tabloid.
really Tucker? why…good lord.
No one, especially those that grew up idolizing Bruce Jenner gives 2 sh#ts about what it has to say about anything. Why waste your, our, time with this Tucker!!!?
Tucker, Why? who cares what she/he thinks about anything. Is Jenner a expert suddenly? I love your show, I am going to go play with the dog while this segment is on if I bother to watch at all. what a disappointment.
As the little sons start to control more of Daddy’s media empire at Fox you can bet more of this crap will b on the network. I for one find Fox to be boring with all the little blond pole dancers as hosts who cant come up with an original opinion. Fox new is done the liberals sons will destroy it watch.
This is a free country and people should be allowed to express their opinions no matter how controversial a guest is. With that in mine, why are you having this freakazoid on your show? That’s my opinion and question.
Here are some sponsors that my be interested in your Jenner show:
Doublemint Gum
DuoArt
2 Men and a Truck(but one’s a woman)
Transformers
Ripley’s Believe it or Not
You get the idea.
Fox News goes national voyeurer.
I guess Fox is making Amends with all the “women” it offended?
Makes me want to puke.