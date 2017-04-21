Caitlyn Jenner will be interviewed by Tucker Carlson Monday, the Fox News host’s first night in Bill O’Reilly’s old timeslot.

Jenner will appear on the 8 p.m. ET telecast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The Olympian and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star will discuss President Donald Trump and the current divide in American politics.

Fox News on Wednesday announced that Carlson would move from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m., taking over the primetime lead-off spot from “The O’Reilly Factor.” The network officially parted ways with O’Reilly this week amid a sexual harassment controversy.

O’Reilly had been critical of Jenner after the Olympic gold medalist, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, came out as as a transgender woman in 2015. “Pardon me for this, but from the waist down, he is a ‘he,’” O’Reilly said on his Fox News show at the time — claiming that Jenner would not be a woman without having gender reassignment surgery.

Jenner, who underwent reassignment surgery in January, has been making the media rounds recently to promote her new book, “The Secrets of My Life,” released Wednesday by Grand Central Publishing. She will appear Friday on ABC’s “20/20” in an interview with Diane Sawyer, who conducted the first major television interview with Jenner after the athlete’s coming out in 2015.