CAA Signs Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
NFL TV Network Battle
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed with CAA’s sports division for commercial representation. CAA will explore opportunities for Rodgers in film, television, endorsements, speaking, business development, digital media, publishing, philanthropy, and other areas.

“Beyond being a remarkable athlete and leader on the field, Aaron has a clear vision for growing his brand and business off the field,” said CAA Sports co-head Michael Levine. “We are thrilled to work with Aaron during the prime of his career and look forward to partnering with key leaders across the agency to build a business portfolio that will enhance his existing and already impressive legacy and last well beyond his record-setting on field career.”

“I have always been interested in exploring ways to parlay the things I am most passionate about into new business endeavors,” said Rodgers. “I am excited to partner with CAA, as I am confident that together we can create entrepreneurial opportunities that enable me to tell the stories I am eager to tell across a wide spectrum of mediums and platforms.”

Rodgers is a two-time NFL MVP. He led the Packers to victory in 2010’s Super Bowl XLV, and was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance in that game.

