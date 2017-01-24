BYU Broadcasting, home of cabler BYUtv, is undergoing a management shuffle as Michael Dunn takes the reins of the university’s radio, TV and digital operations from longtime head Derek Marquis.

Dunn comes to BYU after running the KUED-TV, Salt Lake City’s PBS affiliate. Marquis is retiring after 25 years with the university. Dunn will take the reins in early April.

On Marquis’ watch, BYU has expanded its media operations, notably through its BYUtv general entertainment cable channel. The channel has grown its original programming roster during the past few years, offering family-friendly scripted dramas and comedies such as “Granite Flats,” “Tricked” and “Studio C.”

“Derek’s tenure marked a formative chapter in BYU Broadcasting’s history,” said BYU president Kevin Worthen. “Under Derek’s leadership, BYU Broadcasting experienced unprecedented growth, the establishment of new radio, television and digital channels that reach throughout the world and the creation of new and original content.”

During Dunn’s tenure overseeing KUED-TV and its NPR-affiliated radio station KUER, the station worked with BYU Broadcasting to produce the special “The Piano Guys Live at Red Butte Garden,” which aired on PBS stations nationwide. Before KUED, Dunn ran the Salt Lake City-based advertising agency Dunn Communications for 16 years. He’s a four-time Clio winner.

Dunn “is uniquely qualified for this position. His diverse career in both production and management gives him a full-spectrum understanding of the industry,” Worthen said. “His leadership style is open and collaborative, and he is firmly aligned with the mission of BYU and BYU Broadcasting.”

Dunn praised his predecessor for his dedication to building BYU Broadcasting into a “world-class broadcast organization.”

“Between the state-of-the-art facility, the immensely talented staff and, most of all, a mission and purpose to produce content that helps people ‘see the good in the world,’ you can’t help but feel honored and blessed to be asked to be a part of something this noble,” Dunn said.

