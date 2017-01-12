Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith met with Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” on Wednesday and defended the online new outlet’s controversial decision to publish a private intelligence report containing unverified claims that Russia attempted to compromise President-elect Donald Trump.

“I think we are now in a media environment where you have to engage in false statements,” Smith said.

Todd pressed Smith on the nature of his decision throughout the interview, telling Smith, “You just published fake news. Why is that an unfair description?”

“This was a real story about a real document that was really being passed around between the very top officials of this country,” Smith countered.

Acknowledging that Buzzfeed was dealing with an “incredibly difficult balance,” Smith pointed out that the dossier was already circulating at the top levels of the intelligence community. “I think when people are, as Harry Reid did, top officials, are not just seeing it, [but] making decisions based on it, it is appropriate to tell your audience and respect the fact that they can say, ‘This looks like nonsense.'”

“I think this was absolutely the right thing to do,” Smith added, despite the backlash Buzzfeed has seen in the past day.

