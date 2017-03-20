“Bull” is getting a new showrunner in the form of television veteran Glenn Gordon Caron, Variety has confirmed. Caron is best known for creating the series “Moonlighting,” which was an early starring vehicle for Bruce Willis, and the supernatural drama “Medium,” which starred Patricia Arquette. The shows ran for five and seven seasons respectively.

The move comes as part of a multi-year overall deal Caron has signed with CBS TV Studios, which produces the one-hour drama. Caron will join the show immediately as a consultant on the remaining episodes of Season 1. Mark Goffman will continue as showrunner for the remainder of Season 1 before transitioning out to focus on development under his own deal with CBS TV Studios. Caron was previously set up under an overall deal at 20th Television, working as an executive producer on the FX series “Tyrant.” He is repped by WME, 3Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Bull” stars “NCIS” alum Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, who is based on the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw. The titular Dr. Jason Bull is the leader of a trial consultant firm, specializing in determining how a jury will vote before the trial has even begun. The series also stars Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio, and Chris Jackson. Goffman, McGraw, Paul Attanasio, Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, and Jay McGraw executive produce, with Rodrigo Garcia also executive producing the pilot.

Though it has not officially been renewed for a second season, the series is all but guaranteed a pick up in the near future. It is currently averaging 11.85 million viewers per episode, making it the number one freshman series this season. It is also averaging a 1.53 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic to date.