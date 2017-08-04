Disney Channel Reviving ’90s Camp Series ‘Bug Juice’

Disney Channel is bringing back the ’90s camp series “Bug Juice,” Variety has learned.

“Bug Juice,” which aired for three seasons from 1998 through 2001, followed young kids at summer camp. The series was Disney’s first-ever original unscripted show.

The “Bug Juice” revival is currently in production and is set to debut in early 2018.

The modern-day reboot will take place at Camp Waziyatah in Maine where the first original season filmed. The new version of the show will capture the authentic adventures of a group of kids from the ages of 10-12 as they head to summer camp, join in exciting and challenging outdoor activities, establish tight bonds with bunkmates and create unforgettable memories.

“Bug Juice” hails from Evolution Media, the company behind the original series. Executive producers are Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Tina Gazzero Clapp and Toni Gallagher, who all worked on the original.

“‘Bug Juice’ took viewers on a journey of adventure and self-discovery. Now, nearly two decades later, we are thrilled to be back in Maine at Camp Waziyatah with the creative team from Evolution Media and many of the same crew members who produced the original series,” said Susette Hsiung, executive vice president of production for Disney Channels Worldwide.

“Bug Juice” is the latest reboot of 1990’s nostalgia to come back to TV, following Netflix’s “Fuller House,” Disney’s “Duck Tales” and the former series “Girl Meets World,” based on “Boy Meets World.”