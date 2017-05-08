Bryan Cranston’s ‘The Dangerous Book for Boys’ Lands Series Order at Amazon

Amazon has handed a series order to “The Dangerous Book for Boys,” a comedy series from Bryan Cranston and Greg Mottola, Variety has confirmed.

The six-episode, half-hour series is based on Conn and Hal Iggulden’s book of the same name. The book itself has no plot per se, but instead offers boys advice on a wide variety of topics like fishing, juggling, histories of famous battles, and marbles, among many others. The book became a bestseller in the U.K. in 2006 and has since been adapted for the U.S. and other markets.

The series will follow a boy named Wyatt and his brothers as they deal with the death of their father. He leaves his sons a copy of “The Dangerous Book for Boys,” which inspires a fantasy world in which Wyatt reconnects with his father while learning important life lessons.

Cranston first put the book into development as a series in 2014, which Variety exclusively reported. Previously, it was optioned for a film adaptation by Scott Rudin’s banner in 2007, but the project never got off the ground.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television will produce. Cranston is currently under an overall deal with Sony through his Moon Shot Entertainment banner. Cranston, Mottola and James Degus will serve as executive producers. Mottola will direct and write the scripts for the first two episodes with Cranston. Both Cranston and Mottola are repped by UTA.

The series order marks the latest Amazon project for the “Breaking Bad” alum, who also stars in and executive produces the series “Sneaky Pete,” as well as the upcoming anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.”