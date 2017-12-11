TBS Grabs Rerun Rights to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

TBS has grabbed linear rerun rights to the Fox comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” from Universal Television.

The Andy Samberg starrer is in now in its fifth season on Fox. The show has had a streaming syndication pact in place with Hulu since 2014.

The single-camera comedy set in a busy NYC police precinct is a good fit with the off-center tone of TBS’ growing roster of original comedies. The series hails from “Parks and Recreation” alums Michael Schur and Dan Goor.

“ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is a beloved comedy series driven by a talented ensemble cast, which will be an excellent complement to TBS’ slate of character-driven programs,” said Michael Quigley, exec VP of commercial operations, content strategy and monetization for TBS and TNT. “We are delighted to welcome creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur’s television family to their second home on cable.”

TBS will carry “Brooklyn” episodes on Thursdays from 7-11 p.m. starting Jan. 4. The show will also be available for authenticated streaming via the TBS app.

“I couldn’t be more excited that the ultimate detectives slash geniuses of Brooklyn’s 99 are coming to TBS, home of the ultimate TV fans slash humans,” said Goor.

Goor and Schur are executive producers of “Brooklyn” along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s David Miner and Luke Del Tredici. Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, and Joe Lo Truglio also star.